Diversity & EEO Statement

To fulfill our public service mission, Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting is committed to creating and maintaining a diverse, inclusive and equitable workplace and is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age or veteran status. Employee development is critical to the missions of Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting and its stations, so we invest resources in providing development opportunities for all employees.

PCBC has formed a DEI Council to help guide the organization on this continuing journey. The council’s mission is to advocate for inclusive and equitable practices within the organization by examining systemic barriers, creating internal accountabilities, and fostering community partnerships. We work to create a culture that embraces, supports, and encourages everyone to fully participate and thrive in our workplace community and the communities we serve.

Please click here to see our current openings.