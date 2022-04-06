© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
90.5 WESA Station News

WESA's application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license

90.5 WESA
Published April 6, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT

On March 31, 2022, Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation, licensee of W222AP, 92.3 MHz, New Baltimore, PA, W263AW, 100.5 MHz, Johnstown, PA, W281AH, 104.1 MHz, Somerset, PA, and W281AI, 104.1 MHz, Ligonier, PA, which rebroadcast WESA, 90.5 MHz, Pittsburgh, PA, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37fb3bd37017fc2f62e8418a7&id=25076ff37fb3bd37017fc2f62e8418a7&goBack=N

This page was last updated on April 6, 2021.

90.5 WESA Station News
Load More