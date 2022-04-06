WESA's application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license

On March 31, 2022, Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation, licensee of W222AP, 92.3 MHz, New Baltimore, PA, W263AW, 100.5 MHz, Johnstown, PA, W281AH, 104.1 MHz, Somerset, PA, and W281AI, 104.1 MHz, Ligonier, PA, which rebroadcast WESA, 90.5 MHz, Pittsburgh, PA, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076ff37fb3bd37017fc2f62e8418a7&id=25076ff37fb3bd37017fc2f62e8418a7&goBack=N

