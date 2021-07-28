WESA Partnerships

The WESA newsroom collaborates with a number of local and regional outlets and organizations across Pennsylvania, including:

The Allegheny Front is an award-winning radio program covering environmental issues in Western Pennsylvania and is part of Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting, WESA’s parent company. The program explores environmental issues affecting the community through stories, interviews, news, and commentaries.

WESA regularly shares reports and features with other NPR stations in the region, including WITF (Harrisburg), WHYY (Philadelphia), WPSU (State College), WLVR (Lehigh Valley), and West Virginia Public Broadcasting .

StateImpact Pennsylvania is a public radio reporting collaborative that covers Pennsylvania’s energy economy, while Keystone Crossroads is a statewide project tackling issues including government accountability, public education, changing communities, and criminal justice.

PublicSource and WESA are currently partnering on a project called Tenant Cities , which focuses on the changing housing landscape — more Pittsburgh households now rent than own their homes, and landlords control a growing share of the housing market countywide.

WESA also partners with Spotlight PA , a collaborative, reader-funded newsroom producing accountability journalism for all of Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Media Partnership is a collaborative of local news organizations spanning the city and the surrounding river valley communities that make up the greater Pittsburgh region. Outlets include WESA, the Pittsburgh Courier, Trib Total Media, Pittsburgh CityPaper, Pittsburgh Business Times, and more.