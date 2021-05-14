Politics & Government

The richest man in Pennsylvania is poised to spend millions of dollars influencing upcoming elections — all while trying to keep his name away from the political spotlight.
A senior adviser to Donald Trump is taking to Twitter to stress that the former president has made no endorsement of anyone to become governor of Pennsylvania.
On today’s program: Ed Gainey got more votes than Democratic incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto during Tuesday’s primary election; how the Pittsburgh Promise is trying to help students succeed after an unpredictable year; and a look at the impact of U.S. Steel’s decision not to make upgrades at the Mon Valley Works plant.
On today’s program: The state’s Turnpike Commission votes in public, but a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigation found its meetings last, on average, 12 minutes with little discussion among commissioners, which frustrates some state legislators; while COVID-19 vaccinations are more accessible than ever, language barriers still create difficulties; and the Penguins are in the first round of playoffs, and will compete against the New York Islanders tonight.
Some southwestern Pennsylvanians say they have more faith in elected officials now than they did a month ago.
Pennsylvania voters have approved a pair of constitutional amendments to change how the state manages disasters.
A Republican state senator who has talked of possibly running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022 says former President Donald Trump asked him months ago to run and promised to campaign for him.
Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to impose restrictions on a governor’s authority under an emergency disaster declaration. They approved constitutional amendments sped to a statewide referendum Tuesday by Republican lawmakers angry over how Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf handled the pandemic response.
Kevin Kraus is likely to replace outgoing Sheriff William Mullen. Democrat Bob Macey will continue to represent Mon Valley communities on County Council.