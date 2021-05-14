Politics & Government

On today’s program: The state’s Turnpike Commission votes in public, but a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette investigation found its meetings last, on average, 12 minutes with little discussion among commissioners, which frustrates some state legislators; while COVID-19 vaccinations are more accessible than ever, language barriers still create difficulties; and the Penguins are in the first round of playoffs, and will compete against the New York Islanders tonight.

