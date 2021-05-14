© 2021 90.5 WESA
Politics & Government

WESA's Government and Accountability reporting team covers politics and government with an eye to providing to voters clear, in-depth, nonpartisan information. 
capitol_dome_today.jpg
90.5 WESA
Politics & Government
Jeff Yass, The Richest Man In Pennsylvania, Is Single Handedly Keeping School Choice PACs Flush
Katie Meyer | WHYY
,
The richest man in Pennsylvania is poised to spend millions of dollars influencing upcoming elections — all while trying to keep his name away from the political spotlight.
image (26).jpeg
Matt Smith
/
Spotlight PA
Politics & Government
Experts Say Pennsylvania’s 2021 Primary Was Typical, But GOP Lawmakers Are Seizing On Issues
Marie Albiges | Spotlight PA
,
image.jpeg
Commonwealth Media Services
/
Politics & Government
Lawmakers Report Receiving Fewer Gifts During Pandemic As Push For Ban Continues
Angela Couloumbis | Spotlight PA
,
scott_perry.jpg
Jacqueline Martin
/
AP
Politics & Government
Rep. Scott Perry Downplays Events Of January 6th While Defending Vote Against Bipartisan Commission
Julia Agos | WITF
,
State representative Ed Gainey Pittsburgh Mayoral race mayor 2021.jpg
Chris Potter
/
90.5 WESA
Politics & Government
Criminal Justice Was Key Rallying Point For Progressives Who Triumphed In This Week’s Primary
An-Li Herring
,
