Environment & Energy

High temperatures are a big concern for health experts as heat waves take place in major cities across the world.
There are nearly 700 Pennsylvania projects waiting in PJM’s queue. Most are solar projects.
There are an estimated 15,000 abandoned wells on federal land — and states have indicated that they would need more than $8 billion to clean up 130,000 other orphaned wells.
A cabinet secretary who helped shepherd Pennsylvania’s entry into a regional carbon pricing program to combat climate change is leaving the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
The groups say the war in Ukraine should not derail the Department of Transportation’s proposal to reinstate limits on rail shipments of liquified natural gas.
Allegheny County study finds Black children and those age 6-11 most affected
U.S. Steel has agreed to pay a $1.5 million fine from U.S. EPA and Allegheny County for alleged violations of pollution controls at its Edgar Thomson steel works near Pittsburgh.
Pennsylvania officials want to bring more energy and manufacturing jobs to the state by building a Clean Hydrogen Hub in the region.
The battle over the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is now in the courts.
Findlay, Pa.-based PennEnergy Resources wants to take water from two locations on Big Sewickley Creek, both in Beaver County.
Pennsylvania has relatively few areas of high importance for threatened species that are not already protected.