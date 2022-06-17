© 2022 90.5 WESA
Environment & Energy

We explore issues of energy and the environment, along with our partners from Allegheny Front and StateImpact Pennsylvania.
How to stay cool during this hot Pittsburgh summer
Ebonee Rice-Nguyen
High temperatures are a big concern for health experts as heat waves take place in major cities across the world.
Pennsylvania drops a major source of methane from new rule to limit emissions
Rachel McDevitt | StateImpact Pennsylvania
Activists bring climate clock to Pennsylvania capitol to urge lawmaker action
Rachel McDevitt | StateImpact Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania solar companies breathe easier as threat of tariffs is paused
Rachel McDevitt | StateImpact Pennsylvania
Trauma in coal town remains raw after a decade of boil water advisory
Jessica Lilly | WVPB
