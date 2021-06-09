When Redoing A Bathroom, It Makes Cents To Exlore Alternatives

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Anyone who's redone a bathroom knows tile can be expensive, so sometimes it makes cents to find an alternative. Get it? That's what Jordan Darian did. She posted a TikTok of her gluing $77 worth of pennies to her bare bathroom floor. It took her 16 hours to stick the thousands of coins onto the ground by hand. Honestly, it looks like a million bucks. She wrote in a later caption, we all know I can't change what's done. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.