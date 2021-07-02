The Ophelias (Feat. Julien Baker), 'Neil Young On High'

You ever lose a beloved artist to a breakup? A musician so tied to someone and some time past that even an innocuous song sends you spiraling? "Neil Young On High" takes that experience and picks apart those broken-heart pieces, rendered in small memories. The indie-pop quartet dresses the song with an intricate latticework of noodly guitar and bass, yearning violin and crisp drumming. Julien Baker, a singer who knows a thing or two about pulling every thread of emotion with utmost craft, not only adds harmonies but depth to Spencer Peppet's sinuous ache.

