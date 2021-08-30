© 2021 90.5 WESA
How Climate Change Made Hurricane Ida Bigger And More Powerful

By Rebecca Hersher
Published August 30, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT

Hurricane Ida rapidly gained strength right before it hit Louisiana on Sunday. Abnormally hot water in the Gulf of Mexico acted as fuel for the storm.

