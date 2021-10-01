© 2021 90.5 WESA
Brandi Carlile: The World Cafe Interview

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Kimberly Junod
Published October 1, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT
Warmth. That's the word that keeps popping up when I try to decide how to describe Brandi Carlile. Warmth is what she treats you with in conversation, always ready with a laugh, a thoughtful answer or a curious question. You can see how her warmth draws people to her, in her personal life (she lives on a big compound full of family and friends) and her professional life (see her countless side projects). And, of course, the warmth of Carlile's voice and songwriting, which is on full display on her new album, In These Silent Days. In this conversation, we'll be talking about that new album and her recent memoir, Broken Horses. So... get cozy.

