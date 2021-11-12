Johnson & Johnson, Toshiba set to follow GE's lead by splitting into smaller companies

Just days after General Electic announced plans to split into three companies, Johnson & Johnson says it’s going to do the same.

The company said Friday it will split into two companies — one for consumer products and the other for pharmaceutical drugs. Toshiba also intends to split up its company.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers talks with Mike Regan, senior editor of Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

