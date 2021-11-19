World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 1996

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

It turned out to be one of the best years for music of the entire decade, with releases that remain indelible and influential. Let's rewind 25 years, to 1996.

Try to comprehend the breadth and depth of this albums list: The Fugees' The Score, Call The Doctor by Sleater-Kinney, Odelay by Beck, DJ Shadow's Endtroducing, Outkast's ATLiens, Tidal by Fiona Apple, Rage Against The Machine's Evil Empire and Meshell Ndegeocello's Peace Beyond Passion.

There were plenty of hit songs to go around, too: "Virtual Insanity" by Jamiroquai, "Popular" by Nada Surf, Duncan Sheik's "Barely Breathing," "Lovefool" by The Cardigans and "Where Have All The Cowboys Gone" by Paula Cole.

Singers and songwriters including Patti Griffin, Gillian Welch, Lyle Lovett, Steve Earle, Sheryl Crow, and Shawn Colvin, all released excellent albums, and we were introduced to notable debuts by Fatboy Slim, Maxwell and Eels.

Okay okay okay! Let's get to it...

Copyright 2021 XPN