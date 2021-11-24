© 2021 90.5 WESA
Why race plays a role in determining who gets kidney transplants — and why it shouldn't

Published November 24, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST
Doctors conduct a live donor kidney transplant. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
In the U.S.a single equation has been used for decades to determine whether you’re eligible for a kidney transplant. That equation measured kidney function differently for Black patients.

Now, a task force has mandated the elimination of race as a variable. Sojourner Ahébée of WHYY’s The Pulse reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

