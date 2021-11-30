CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely over his role in his brother's defense

CNN says it has suspended anchor Chris Cuomo after new information surfaced detailing his efforts to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, out of an ongoing sexual harassment scandal.

The suspension of the host of "Cuomo Prime Time" comes a day after the release of thousands of documents, text messages from the New York Attorney General's office, showing that Cuomo consulted with various sources to help the governor manage the sexual misconduct scandal and subsequent public relations debacle that led to his resignation.

That prompted an internal investigation by the media company.

"The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions," CNN said in statement.

The top-rated anchor had previously admitted on air to offering his brother advice, but on Tuesday, CNN said the new revelations, "point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew."

It continued: "As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

