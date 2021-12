Sandra Mason was sworn in this week as Barbados first elected president. Her position means the Caribbean island is no longer a part of the British monarchy.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Nation News reporter Anmar Goodridge-Boyce about the country’s decision to break from the monarchy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

