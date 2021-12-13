Robert Plant and Alison Krauss: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

What a remarkable sight to see the reunion of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss gathered around a couple of microphones in Nashville. It's been 14 years since their surprising and remarkable album Raising Sand and now they're back at Sound Emporium, the studio where they recorded some of that first record and the entirety of their new album Raise The Roof.

Huddled in the control room are an all-star cast of musicians, with Jay Bellerose on drums, JD McPherson on guitar, Dennis Crouch on upright bass, Stuart Duncan on guitars and ukulele, and Viktor Krauss on electric bass and guitar. All of these folks minus JD McPherson played on the original recordings of the songs you'll hear in this Tiny Desk (home) concert.

They kick it off with the rockabilly sounds of "Can't Let Go," a song originally recorded by Lucinda Williams and written by Randy Weeks. For their second number, Robert Plant recalls a song he first heard as a 15-year-old listening to some great R&B by Bobby Moore & the Rhythm Aces. He and Alison Krauss put their hearts and harmonies into a cover of that song, "Searching For My Love." Alison takes the lead on the final tune "Trouble With My Lover," written by Allen Toussaint and recorded in the '60s by the "Lost Queen of New Orleans Soul," Betty Harris. These interpretations are delicate, gripping and so damn special.

SET LIST

"Can't Let Go"

"Searching For My Love"

"Trouble With My Lover"

MUSICIANS

Robert Plant: vocals

Alison Krauss: vocals

Jay Bellerose: percussion

JD McPherson: guitar, backing vocals

Dennis Crouch: upright bass

Stuart Duncan: acoustic guitar, electric 12-string guitar, ukulele, backing vocals

Viktor Krauss: electric bass, electric guitar

CREDITS

Video Director/Editor: Vern Moen

Audio Engineer: Rachael Moore

Executive Producer: Dilly Gent

Producer: Josiah Bultema

Color: Graham Lovelis

P.M. (LA): Ian Menzies

P.M. (Nashville): Matthew Pessoni

Director of Photography: Trevor Wineman

Camera Operator: Scott Pessoni, Matthew Pessoni

1st Assistant Camera: Dylan Mire, David Piersaul

Gaffer: Shelby Wertsbaugh

Key Grip: BJ Hyman

Assistant Engineer: Louis Remenapp

2nd Engineer: Joe Trentacosti

Mixed by: Michael Piersante

Additional Engineering: Neal Cappellino

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Maia Stern

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Tiny Production Team: Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.