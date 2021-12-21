© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2000

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published December 21, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST
World Cafe celebrates 30 years with a 1999 playlist.
WXPN
World Cafe celebrates 30 years with a 1999 playlist.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

Musically, the first year of the new millennium started the decade off strong. In January of 2000, D'Angelo released his now-classic album Voodoo, and the year ended with Erykah Badu's Mama's Gun, graced by the presence of Questlove (as was Voodoo) and his bandmate from The Roots, James Poyser.

The year brought seminal releases from Radiohead (Kid A), Coldplay released its debut, Parachutes, Outkast released the forever-outstanding Stankonia, and Steely Dan, for the pair's first studio album on twenty years, Two Against Nature, won four Grammy awards.

Meanwhile, the broadly defined genre of indie rock was building in strength with excellent albums by P.J. Harvey, Yo La Tengo, Elliott Smith, Death Cab For Cutie and The New Pornographers.

Copyright 2021 XPN

Tags

Music News from NPR
Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
See stories by Bruce Warren
Load More