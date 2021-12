Researchers at Stanford University have tweaked a long-used technique to treat people with severe depression. The transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) delivers pulses to the brain and speeds up the treatment.

As Lesley McClurg of KQED reports, 80% of the study patients have gone into remission.

