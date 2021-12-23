© 2021 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What It&#8217;s Like To Come Of Age During A Pandemic (Rebroadcast)

WAMU 88.5 | By Kathryn Fink
Published December 23, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST
A yard sign and balloons display quarantine birthday wishes for a teen in a front yard amid the Coronavirus pandemic in Arlington, VA.
A yard sign and balloons display quarantine birthday wishes for a teen in a front yard amid the Coronavirus pandemic in Arlington, VA.

Missed school dances and field trips. Surging rates of anxiety and depression. A highly-politicized return to in-person learning.

The last year and a half has certainly been rough on teens across the country.

But what else has it meant? Introspection? Growth? Connection? Action?

For three students at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, all of the above.

We hear from them about what it’s really like to be a young person during the pandemic. Plus, how they’re connecting with their community — and with themselves — through student activism and documenting teen life.

Read Montgomery County Public Schools’ Coming of Age in a Pandemic magazine here.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Kathryn Fink
Load More