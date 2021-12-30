© 2022 90.5 WESA
Shortie No Mass, 'Sunday in October'

XPN | By John Morrison
Published December 30, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones.

After making her debut in 1993 with The Roots and as a guest on De La Soul's Buhloone Mindstate, Teressa Thomspon (aka Shortie No Mass) inexplicably disappeared from the music business. Inspired by a viral explosion of her lone solo single "Like This/U Like My Style," Thompson is back. Produced by Evil Dee of Da Beatminerz, "Sunday in October" is built around a breezy, boom-bap instrumental. A melancholy vocal sample, Rhodes piano, and neck-snapping drum beat set the tone for Thompson to reintroduce herself to the world.

John Morrison
John Morrison is a writer, DJ, and sample-flipper from Philadelphia. As a writer, his work has appeared in NPR Music, Bandcamp Daily, Jazz Tokyo, Grammy.com, and more. He is also the host of Culture Cypher Radio, a hip-hop radio show on NPR member station WXPN.
