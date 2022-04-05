© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. ambassador to Poland on war crimes claims in Ukraine

Published April 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations Tuesday as more evidence emerges of mass civilian casualties.

President Biden is one of a growing list of world leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mark Brzezinski, U.S. ambassador to Poland.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Load More