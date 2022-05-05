© 2022 90.5 WESA
World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2018

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published May 5, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
World Cafe celebrates 30 years with a playlist from 2018.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

So many stellar albums came out in 2018 that graced the World Cafe radio show. From Hozier, Lo Moon, Kacey Musgraves, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, to Jade Bird, Janelle Monáe, Christine and the Queens, and Philadelphia indie-rockers Hop Along, the year was peppered with excellent releases from all genres of music.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
