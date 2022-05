The American medical community has declared a national emergency in youth mental health. Here & Now explores how teens are finding ways to thrive.

Vinoj Fullen, a 9th grader from Chesterfield, Virginia, explains how he discovered rowing in the early days of the pandemic and why he hasn’t looked back.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.