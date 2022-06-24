GIVĒON, 'Lost Me'

Ladies, GIVĒON is not looking for The One™. Known to wear his heart on his sleeve, the R&B crooner has never been shy about singing of his trials and tribulations with the L word. Today, he releases his highly anticipated debut studio album, Give Or Take, and the single "Lost Me" is a summer bop that chooses casual fun over the more daunting demands that come with committed love.

"Lost Me" opens with a warm serenade from GIVĒON, his vocal runs intimate. Produced by OZ with additional production from Leon Thomas III, the hook is undeniably catchy, with a beat that instantly evokes good feelings despite GIVĒON's lyrics of openly admitting that "We can kiss, we can touch and do it often / But if you here looking for love, that's when you lost me." But hey, let's face it: cuffing is overrated, especially during the summertime.

