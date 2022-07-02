Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
Revenge travel is here - Americans "sticking it to COVID" by going on holiday regardless of the risks. One of the major destinations it seems this summer is Italy. Where the crowds are growing so big that some tourists can't see the major sights.