Authorities share new details about suspect in custody for Highland Park shooting on July 4

Police from the Highland Park, Illinois, area spoke Tuesday about the 21-year-old man in custody in connection with Monday’s shooting at a Fourth of July parade that left 6 people dead, dozens injured and a community in stunned grief.

New details about the suspect include the disguise he wore to the parade, how he obtained the weapon legally, and his online presence and posts leading up to the attack.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with WBEZ’s Patrick Smith.

