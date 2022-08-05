© 2022 90.5 WESA
Portland's gun problem swells as homicide rates reach double the national average

Published August 5, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT

Many cities are struggling to maintain public safety while reforming police departments in the face of growing gun violence. Portland’s homicide rate is roughly double the nationwide rate.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with the Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, who is putting funding back into the police department and has issued a new emergency declaration to try and deal with the gun problem.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

