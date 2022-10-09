Emily Sisson sets a record for American women at the Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO — Kenyan runners Benson Kipruto and Ruth Chepngetich won the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, while Emily Sisson finished second and set a record for an American woman.

Kipruto finished in 2:04:24 — 25 seconds ahead of 2021 winner Seifu Tura Abdiwak of Ethiopia. John Korir of Kenya was third at 2:05:01.

Matt Marton / AP / AP Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, reacts as he wins the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Matt Marton / AP / AP Ruth Chepngetich, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the women's division of the Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Chepngetich was the top woman for the second consecutive year, finishing in 2:14:18. Sisson ran the course in 2:18:29, followed by Vivian Jerono Kiplagat of Kenya at 2:20:52.

More than 40,000 runners competed in the 26.2-mile event.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the wheelchair division in 1:25:20. Susannah Scaroni of the U.S. was the top woman in 1:45:48.

