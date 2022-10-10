© 2022 90.5 WESA
'I felt very afraid,' recounts poll worker describing hostile voters at primary election

Published October 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, former Georgia election worker, wipes her eyes as she testifies during the fourth hearing on the Jan. 6 investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Many remember Shaye Moss and mother Ruby Freeman, two poll workers in Georgia falsely accused of election fraud. They testified at the Jan. 6 Committee hearings about the abuse they endured.

By one estimate, about a third of poll workers have quit since 2020, leading to a national shortage as the country gears up for the November midterm elections. Among those considering leaving their posts is Massachusetts poll worker Jennifer Rizzo.

She tells Here & Now‘s Robin Young that she experienced hostility from voters who challenged regulations, accused poll workers of preventing people from voting and behaved aggressively during her small town’s June primary.

