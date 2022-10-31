© 2022 90.5 WESA
'Black girl magic' Texas judicial candidates that campaigned together in 2018 run again in 2022

Published October 31, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT
Judge Erica Hughes. (Courtesy)
Four years ago, 17 Black women were elected as judges in Harris County, Texas — home to Houston — marking a record 19 on the bench there. Their campaign was known as “Harris County Black Girl Magic.” This year, 15 of those elected in 2018 are up for re-election.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with judge Erica Hughes, now a federal immigration judge, about how much their presence made a difference on the bench.

