The Federal Reserve has not yet found an end to its interest rate raises

Published November 7, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

The Federal Reserve’s attempts to stunt inflation by continuously raising interest rates has not yet reached its end. Although the job market is steady and wages have risen almost 5% in the past year, inflation has seen prices raise more than 8%. Finally, home ownership remains financially inaccessible to many as a result of high interest rates paired with high prices, although the market is slowing down and prices are not rising as quickly as they have been in the past year.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins hears from Jill Schlesinger on the status of interest rates, inflation, the job market and housing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

