© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Measures defending abortion rights win across the U.S.

By Sarah McCammon
Published November 9, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST

Statewide votes on abortion played a huge role in the midterm elections. Measures defending abortion rights won in red states, blue states and independent ones.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags
NPR Elections
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
election results primary
Election results for Pa. governor, Senate, and U.S. House races
Election night results for Pennsylvania governor (Doug Mastriano vs. Josh Shapiro), the U.S. Senate race (John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz), and congressional races, as well as elections for Pennsylvania State Senate and State House.

Load More