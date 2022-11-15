Mushrooms, slavery, and the ballot measures you may have missed

Some states are still counting ballots cast in last week’s midterm elections.

Key races are still on the line and the control of the House remains up for grabs.We’ve heard a lot about candidates and parties, 132 measures were also on ballots across the U.S. last week.

From decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms to prohibiting slavery, to implementing new rules around how and where we vote, Americans made a ton of local decisions with national implications this November.

We go through some of the midterm results you might have missed and what they mean for American attitudes on important issues.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5