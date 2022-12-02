© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Looking for a good read? NPR's Books We Love has hundreds of suggestions for you

Published December 2, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST
A bookshelf in a street. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)
A bookshelf in a street. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)

Jane Clayson speaks with Andrew Limbong, host of NPR’s “Book of the Day” podcast about NPR’s Books We Love site which has more than 400 suggestions for great reads from the staff at NPR.

Book recommendations

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WESA Survey 300x600.png
Be Heard! WESA Audience Survey
WESA invites you to participate in an audience survey. We’re interested in how you use WESA and what you think of our services. Your responses will help us shape what you hear and read from WESA in the year to come. This is an anonymous survey; it takes about seven minutes to complete and there are several opportunities to provide comments and suggestions. You can take the survey through Tuesday 12/6.
Take Survey

Load More