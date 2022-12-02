The News Roundup – Domestic

The House approved legislation on Wednesday that would institute a labor agreement between rail workers and their employers. This came after the President asked Congress to step in to avert a strike. The bill now moves to the Senate. Workers threatened to strike this holiday season if an agreement is not reached by December 9.

Now that control of the House has flipped to the Republicans, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is asking the House January 6 committee to preserve all its records so that Republicans may hold hearings on its proceedings.

It’s been a challenging week for former President Donald Trump. The House Ways and Means Committee received his federal tax returns from the IRS. And he sat down for dinner with Kanye West and white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5