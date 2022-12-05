© 2022 90.5 WESA
War in Ukraine continues to slow as winter's grip tightens

Published December 5, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST

In Ukraine, winter is setting in and it is having an impact on the conflict in the country. As the conflict slows, there have been explosions at two Russian airbases far from the frontlines, a development that signals that Kyiv may have found a way to target Russia’s long-range bombers, which have been critical to hampering Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Jeffrey Edmonds, a research scientist focusing on the Russian military at the research and analysis organization CNA, joins Here & Now’s Scott Tong to unpack the latest on the conflict and what could lie ahead.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

