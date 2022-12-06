Kem Smith, an English teacher at McCluer North High School in Florissant, Missouri understands why many teachers may want to quit their jobs. Years ago, she did. But the joy of her calling brought her back to the classroom. And now, she’s helping guide others with an advice column for Chalkbeat called “After The Bell.”

