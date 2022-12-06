© 2022 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Missouri high school teacher's advice column helps celebrate students — 'and ourselves'

Published December 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
Kem Smith is an English teacher at McCluer North High School, in Florissant, Missouri. (Courtesy of Kem Smith)
Kem Smith is an English teacher at McCluer North High School, in Florissant, Missouri. (Courtesy of Kem Smith)

Kem Smith, an English teacher at McCluer North High School in Florissant, Missouri understands why many teachers may want to quit their jobs. Years ago, she did. But the joy of her calling brought her back to the classroom. And now, she’s helping guide others with an advice column for Chalkbeat called “After The Bell.”

She joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WESA Survey 300x600.png
Be Heard! WESA Audience Survey
WESA invites you to participate in an audience survey. We’re interested in how you use WESA and what you think of our services. Your responses will help us shape what you hear and read from WESA in the year to come. This is an anonymous survey; it takes about seven minutes to complete and there are several opportunities to provide comments and suggestions. You can take the survey through Tuesday 12/6.
Take Survey

Load More