Karaoke night is coming to Apple Music, the company says

By Ayana Archie
Published December 7, 2022 at 4:06 AM EST
Apple Music Sing will allow users to sing along to millions of songs and will be available to subscribers worldwide later this month.
Apple
If karaoke night is your jam, Apple Music will be housing the activity in-app later this month.

Apple Music already shows lyrics for many of its songs, but with its new Sing feature, they will be synced by syllable. Additionally, subscribers will be able to adjust the volume of the song's vocals and have separate views for background vocals and duets.

The feature will roll out to iPhones, iPads and Apple TV and be compatible with millions of songs, Apple said on Tuesday.

To get users started, Apple Music will put playlists together, with categories like "Epic Choruses" and "Party Anthems."

