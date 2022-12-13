Our culture’s understanding of autism is still relatively new and evolving, especially when you consider the first person diagnosed is still alive today. His name is Donald Triplett and he is 89. He lives in Mississippi and is the subject of a new documentary called “In a Different Key” that looks into the past, present and future for those on the spectrum.

It’s based on the 2016 book by journalists Caren Zucker and John Donvan, who are executive producers and co-directors of the film. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Zucker about the project and her personal connection to it.

Caren Zucker with her son, Mickey, who has autism. (Courtesy of Caren Zucker)

