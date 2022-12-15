© 2022 90.5 WESA
The Thistle & Shamrock: Gifts

Published December 15, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST
Paddy Moloney
Courtesy of The Chieftains
Paddy Moloney

Whether you're looking for gift ideas or simply an hour of fine music, host Fiona Ritchie has the perfect, gift-wrapped package. She handpicks a stack of old and new recordings, well worthy as gift suggestions for music loving friends and family. Or, perhaps you are hoping to hear new music with Celtic roots. Either way, it's all here, with artists Loreena McKennitt, Touchstone, Janis Ian, and The Chieftains.

