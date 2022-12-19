© 2022 90.5 WESA
Residents of Kyiv left without power after new round of Russian drone attacks on key infrastructure

Published December 19, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST

There was a new round of drone attacks in the capital of Ukraine Monday, just before dawn. Ukrainian officials said Russia targeted power plants and critical infrastructure in and around of Kyiv.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson checks in with David Stern, who reports for the Washington Post in Kyiv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

