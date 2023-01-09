© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to safely ride a bike in the city, according to an expert

Published January 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
A cyclist drives past a parked car. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A cyclist drives past a parked car. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Lots of us would love to ride our bikes to work — but safety is always an issue.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong knows that firsthand. On his bike commute home from NPR headquarters in Washington D.C. a few months ago, he swerved to avoid getting “doored.” He ended up in the hospital with a few broken ribs.

As he thinks about getting back on the bike, he talks with John Schubert, bicycle safety instructor and writer and editor at Cycling Savvy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More