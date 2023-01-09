© 2023 90.5 WESA
Hundreds of people stormed Brazil's government this weekend. What's next?

WAMU 88.5
Published January 9, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST
Soldiers hoist a new Brazilian flag at Planalto Palace in Brasilia.
Police have regained control of that country’s Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace after supporters of the former president, Jair Bolzonaro, stormed the buildings on Sunday.

Brazil’s Justice Ministry says more than 1,200 people have been detained. The country’s current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has vowed to track down the rest.

The chaos came a week after Lula’s inauguration. It has invoked memories of the insurrection in Washington D.C. two years ago.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

