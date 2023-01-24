© 2023 90.5 WESA
Judge will decide whether to release Georgia Grand Jury report on 2020 to public

Published January 24, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney in Georgia held a hearing Tuesday to decide whether to make public all or parts of a special grand jury report following an investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Gwen Keyes Fleming, former district attorney and co-author of a report for Brookings on the public evidence about Trump’s efforts in Georgia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

