© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'The Persian Version,' Iranian-American filmmaker creates multi-generational family dramedy

Published January 26, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST
A still from "The Persian Version" by Maryam Keshavars, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Photo by Andre Jaeger)
A still from "The Persian Version" by Maryam Keshavars, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. (Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Photo by Andre Jaeger)

The Sundance Film Festival is underway in Park City, Utah. The celebration of cinema includes dozens of marquee movies. One film is by an Iranian-American writer and director who also won the prestigious Audience Award for a previous feature film at Sundance.

Maryam Keshavarz talks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes about “The Persian Version,” a sweeping family dramedy. It’s about three generations of Iranian women, and it bounces across continents and decades to tell the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More