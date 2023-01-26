© 2023 90.5 WESA
The 'right to repair' and the future of fixing our stuff

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published January 26, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST
At fix-it clinics, people exchange tools and resources to repair their own electronics and appliances.
We rely on technology every day, but when things stop working, where do you turn?

Sometimes, it’s as easy as replacing a battery or buying a new part. But sometimes, finding those parts can be close to impossible. 

Manufacturing restrictions are what the right to repair movement hopes to address. And they’ve had some successes. Last month, New York passed a right to repair bill impacting consumer electronics. And overseas, right to repair legislation has passed in the United Kingdom and European Union. 

So how important is it to be able to fix our own stuff? And where can you turn for advice on getting the most out of your gadgets?

Arfie Ghedi
