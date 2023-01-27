50 years after the Paris Peace Accords, what is the U.S.-Vietnam relationship like now?

Five decades ago, the Paris Peace Accords were signed, bringing to an end to U.S. military involvement in Vietnam. The war had dragged on for nearly two decades — through four presidencies — and cost millions of lives.

Where are relations between Vietnam and the U.S. now and what could the future hold?

Jonathan Stromseth is a senior fellow and the Lee Kuan Yew chair in Southeast Asian Studies at The Brookings Institution. He used to work in the State Department with a focus on Vietnamese relations. He joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.