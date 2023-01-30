© 2023 90.5 WESA
2023's economic outlook: Will growth fall off a ledge?

Published January 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

Two reports out last week and two more events in the coming week are likely to give us an idea of how the U.S. economy should fair in the year ahead. GDP, employment and other reports are likely to tell us whether we are moving away from a recession or, as one expert put it, about to “fall off a ledge.”

Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst, host of “Jill On Money” and author of the new book “The Great Money Reset,” joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to tell us what to expect.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

