Sundance Film Festival is back in person — but will its films bring moviegoers back to theaters?

Published January 30, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST
The marquee of the Egyptian Theatre is seen during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The 2023 Sundance film festival wrapped up on Sunday. For the first time since 2020, Sundance welcomed in-person festival goers while retaining an online viewing option.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets a report from film critic Ty Burr, formerly of the Boston Globe. He’s the creator of the Substack newsletter “Ty Burr’s Watch List.”

A still from “Past Lives.” (Courtesy of A24)

Movie picks from Ty Burr

  • “Past Lives”
  • “You Hurt My Feelings”
  • “Little Richard: I Am Everything”
  • “20 Days in Mariupol”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

