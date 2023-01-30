© 2023 90.5 WESA
The buzz on booze: Is 'dry January' actually getting drier?

WAMU 88.5 | By Anna Casey
Published January 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST
Sierra Margolies prepares a non-alcoholic drink at Hekate Cafe and Elixer Lounge in New York City.
There’s been a lot of buzz about alcohol lately. Last year, more than a third of U.S. adults of legal drinking age decided to go sober for an entire month as part of a challenge known as “dry January.”

That’s an increase from the 21percent of people who took partin 2019, according to food and drink research firm CGA. 

While more Americans are dipping their toes into a more sober lifestyle, are we really drinking less overall? And with public health officials increasingly warning that no amount of alcohol is good for us, and even a few drinks a week can up our risk of cancer and heart disease, is it time to rethink our relationship with alcohol?

Anna Casey
