Deadline day: Unlikely 7 states will agree on proposal to cut Colorado River usage

Published January 31, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

Six of seven states that rely on the Colorado River have agreed to a proposal that cuts water usage. But California is still a holdout.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sarah Porter — director of the Kyl Center for Water Management at Arizona State University — about Tuesday’s deadline for states to submit a proposal to cut water usage to the federal government.

